Port Hedland October Iron Ore Exports Down 2%

Pilbara Ports delivered a total monthly throughput of 62.5 million tonnes (Mt) in October 2024.

This is a one per cent decrease when compared to the total monthly throughput in October 2023.

The Port of Port Hedland achieved a monthly throughput of 46.2 Mt, of which 45.6 Mt was iron ore exports. This is a three per cent decrease when compared to the total monthly throughput in October 2023.

Imports through the Port of Port Hedland totalled 181,061 tonnes, which is a one per cent increase when compared to October 2023.

The Port of Dampier delivered a total throughput of 14.5 Mt, a two per cent decrease from October 2023.

Imports through the Port of Dampier totalled 81,689 tonnes, a decrease of 22 per cent from October 2023.

Several factors influence the fluctuation of throughput, including changes in market conditions, port maintenance operations and proponent needs.

Source: Pilbara Ports