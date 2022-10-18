Port Hedland’s Iron Ore Exports Down 3% in September

Pilbara Ports Authority has delivered a total monthly throughput of 62.0 million tonnes (Mt) for September 2022.

This throughput was a two per cent decrease compared to September 2021.

The Port of Port Hedland achieved a monthly throughput of 46.3Mt, of which 46.0Mt was iron ore exports. This was a three per cent decrease to total throughput compared to September 2021.

Imports through the Port of Port Hedland totalled 126,000 tonnes, a decrease of 10 per cent compared to September 2021.

The Port of Dampier delivered a total throughput of 14.6Mt, consistent with the total throughput in September 2021.

Imports through the Port of Dampier totalled 109,000 tonnes, an increase of 35 per cent from September 2021.

Source: Pilbara Ports Authority