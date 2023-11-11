Port Houston Commission Budget Workshop

The Port Commission of the Port of Houston Authority will hold its Budget Workshop on Monday, November 13, 2023, beginning at 9:15 a.m. A quorum of the Port Commission, along with executive leadership, will be present in the boardroom of the Port Houston Executive Office Building, located at 111 East Loop North, Houston, TX 77029.

It will be conducted as a hybrid meeting open to the public to attend in person or access virtually via WebEx webinar. The agenda and instructions for accessing Port Houston public meetings are available at https://www.porthouston.com/about/public-meetings/agendas-minutes/.

Upcoming: Port Commission Regular Meeting (subject to change):

Tuesday, December 12 at 9:00 a.m.

Tuesday, December 12 at 10:00 a.m – Port Houston Local Government Corporation Meeting

