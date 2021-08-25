Port Houston Containers Set New Record

Port Houston reached new heights with its biggest month ever recorded for container TEUs. This July Port Houston recorded 297,621 TEUs, an increase of 27% compared to July 2020 and an increase of 224 TEUs from the previous all-time record set in March 2021. Year-to-date Port Houston reports a 15% increase in TEUs compared to 2020, which was a record year for containers in Houston and surpassed the 3 million TEU mark. July is the fifth month this year for double-digit growth in containers at Port Houston. Consumers are spending at unprecedented levels, driving an increase in cargo across all commodities even as the global supply chain experiences significant challenges like schedule disruptions, the bunching of vessels, and workforce strain.

At Port Houston, resiliency and vision lead the way as continued investments are made in infrastructure. “Port Houston is not immune to many of the challenges facing our industry and we are committed to addressing these head-on,” said Roger Guenther, Executive Director a Port Houston. “Our team works tirelessly to deliver the reliability and efficiency our customers expect and deserve, and we continue to invest in our infrastructure so we are ready for future growth.”

In July the Port Commission approved a nearly $37 million contract to purchase three new dockside electric container cranes for Wharf No. 6 at Bayport Container Terminal, which is currently under construction. Additionally, we received five new hybrid rubber-tired gantry cranes and another four are expected to arrive in late August. These improvements are part of the larger strategic plan to optimize infrastructure and Houston Ship Channel capacity to better serve the region.

General cargo was also up 5% for the month compared to July 2020. Auto imports saw big gains with an increase of 58% over July 2020. Steel exports were down in July, though steel imports were up 17%. Overall, total cargo at Port Houston was up 5% in July.

Source: Port Houston