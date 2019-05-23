Port Houston Continues Its Growth Momentum

Citing continued increases in tonnage, including resin exports, Port Houston Executive Director Roger Guenther provided a report of solid operating results to the Port Commission of the Port of Houston Authority, at its monthly meeting held Tuesday.

Total tonnage has increased by nine percent for the year, including an 11 percent increase in loaded container tonnage. Total container twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) has grown 13 percent for the year, including year-over-year growth of 15 percent in April. Steel imports through all Port Authority facilities also show ongoing strength, growing 31 percent compared to the same period last year.

Guenther highlighted the role of resin exports in these results. “The big driver of this growth is the much-anticipated surge in resin exports,” Guenther said. “It is here, and it is solid.” Year-to-date, Port Houston’s resin exports grew 38 percent in total, and polyethylene exports increased an “astounding” 62 percent.

In his opening remarks, Port Commission Chairman Ric Campo emphasized that “the Port is open for business, and it is going to be fair to everyone. Fundamentally, we need a wider and deeper channel.”

To help support the ongoing project to widen and deepen the Houston Ship Channel, the Port Commission approved management’s request to award a contract for financial advisory services to assist with developing financing strategies and options related to channel infrastructure projects.

Source: Houston Ship Channel