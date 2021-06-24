Port Houston Records Best May Ever

Port Houston continues to make waves with another month of double-digit container cargo increases through the Houston Ship Channel and its best May ever for container TEUs.

TEUs in May showed a 30% increase, with 288,127 TEUs compared to last year’s 222,250 TEUs for the same month. Year-to-date, Port Houston container terminals have recorded an increase of 8% over last year, with a total of 1,315,166 TEUs so far in 2021.

This comes after a record-breaking 2020 for TEUs through Port Houston. In 2020 Port Houston surpassed the 3 million TEU mark for the first time, with a total of 3,001,164 TEUs for the year.

General cargo also saw gains this month, contributing to a total tonnage increase of 8% this May over last. Steel imports, auto imports, and bagged goods imports were all up compared to the same month last year. Notably, commodities like lumber, machinery, plywood and bagged foods increased, indicating a comeback of industries hard hit by the pandemic.

Continued growth in cargo into Port Houston is expected, particularly containerized cargo. The new EC6 service from THE Alliance & Evergreen made its maiden call this week at Barbours Cut Container Terminal and will connect Taiwan, China, Hong Kong and Korea to Houston. This new service into Port Houston represents increasing demand for Asia imports in Texas.

Port Houston continues its focus on the future and its people, building infrastructure, and expanding the Houston Ship Channel. As the advocate and a strategic leader for the Houston Ship Channel, Port Houston is driving growth of the nation’s busiest waterway. The Houston Ship Channel Expansion – Project 11 is underway, breaking ground in May. The work will enhance safety and navigation along the Channel, which supports more than $800 billion in economic value to the nation.

Port Houston is the sixth largest container port in the United States and the dominant container port on the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Source: Port Houston