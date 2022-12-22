Port in Bahamas orders Konecranes Gottwald Generation 6 Mobile Harbor Crane to raise productivity and eco-efficiency

Nassau Container Port (NCP) has ordered an eco-efficient Generation 6 Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Crane for container handling at their terminal at Arawak Cay, Nassau, Bahamas. The order was booked in November 2022 and the crane will be delivered in July 2023.

With a joint government and private shareholding, Arawak Port Development (APD)/Nassau Container Port (NCP) has a mission to facilitate port growth and business expansion in the region. Its NCP operations play a significant role in this task as the largest container handling operation in Nassau, Bahamas. Throughput has recovered to pre-pandemic levels and NCP expects this upward trend to continue. So, they decided to invest in a new crane with the advanced technology necessary to simultaneously increase capacity and take them further along the path to electrification.

“Terminal development is a continuous process, and we’re interested in the best available lifting equipment that suits our needs both now and in the future. Konecranes was able to offer us an easily adaptable, high-performance hybrid solution that will help us build even more capacity as we ready our port for shore power and greater energy efficiency. We also appreciate Konecranes’ digital services, which provide deep insight into the crane’s performance and condition,” says Dion Bethel, President/CFO of APD.

For deeper insight into how their crane is operating, NCP chose TRUCONNECT® remote monitoring with the customer web portal yourKONECRANES. The crane sends its data via a secure mobile connection to the Konecranes cloud service, accessible through yourKONECRANES. Here customers get a full overview of their crane, with information such as the exact location of the crane on the quay, its fuel consumption and handling performance, even if it is offline. NCP can receive a detailed analysis of every load cycle and diagnostic message.

“Generation 6 Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Cranes are building a strong reputation around the world for the many benefits they bring to port facilities. We’re excited that NCP has chosen us for their new container handling crane as they develop their terminal. This order confirms their confidence in the technology of the Generation 6 crane with its high productivity, reliability and eco-efficiency,” says Alan Garcia, Sales Manager, Port Solutions, Konecranes.

This crane is part of Ecolifting™, Konecranes’ continuous work to decrease the carbon footprints of our customers. From eco-optimizing diesel drives, to hybridization and fully-electrified fleets, we will continue to do more with less.

A strong focus on customers and commitment to business growth and continuous improvement make Konecranes a lifting industry leader. This is underpinned by investments in digitalization and technology, plus our work to make material flows more efficient with solutions that decarbonize the economy and advance circularity and safety.

Source: Konecranes