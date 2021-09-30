Port in upper Yangtze River region begins operations

Recent News

  

in Port News 30/09/2021

Chongqing’s Xinsheng Port, the first 10,000-metric-ton port in the upper reaches of the Yangtze River, began operations on Wednesday.

The port, located between the Xiangshuixi and Xiushuixi rivers on the northern bank of the Yangtze in Chongqing’s Zhongxian county, is 220 kilometers from the municipality’s downtown waterway and 437 kilometers from the Yichang waterway in Hubei province.

The entire project, with a total investment of 5 billion yuan ($774.6 million), covers an area of 3.2 square kilometers and occupies 2,220 meters of coastline. It has 14 berths. Annual throughput is 25 million tons.
Source: China Daily

