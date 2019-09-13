Port International du Cap Haitien Goes Live with Octopi by Navis in Three-Month Window

Octopi, part of Navis, and Cargotec Corporation, a provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world’s leading organizations across the shipping supply chain, announced today that Port International du Cap Haitien, operated by CTSA, has successfully gone live on the Octopi TOS, following a rapid three-month implementation schedule. The speedy turnaround took the port from a spreadsheet-based, pen-and-paper system to a comprehensive, cloud-based TOS with the ability to process information in real-time, increasing the speed and efficiency of its daily operations.

Located on Haiti’s northeastern coast, CTSA operates the only full-service container terminal in the Port of Cap Haitien. It provides direct access to the markets in the northern departments of the country that are geographically separated from the capital city and its port facilities by mountain ranges. Its geographically central position in the Caribbean Basin enables direct shipping services to the United States and the opportunity for single connections to major global hubs throughout the region. Currently operating at 28k TEU, the port services three shipping lines including CMA/CGM, Antillean Marine Shipping Corp and King Ocean Services.

The port, which averages 20.5 vessel moves per hour, was challenged by a lack of accurate, timely data —both internally and externally—due to outdated and manual processes. To support the port’s needs for a graphic representation and mapping of the yard, in addition to the ability to handle EDI manifest and vessel cargo information, it called on Octopi. The Port of Cap Haitien started the implementation process the week of February 24 and was ready to go live just three months later. With this, the port is able to replace manual functions such as inventory tracking and individuals mapping the yard, to ensure the most accurate and up-to-date data and seamless customer experience.

“We recognize the power of Octopi and the value it provides to smaller terminals like ours that need to get up to speed quickly with more modern technology without the upfront cost associated with a massive TOS overhaul, said Cesar de Windt, General Manager Operations, CTSA. “The rate at which we were able to go from planning to implementation, to go-live is proof of Navis’ expertise in TOS services, regardless of the terminal size and we are excited about the potential that Octopi holds as we continue to look for additional ways to streamline operations, upgrade processes and deliver optimal service for the shippers that come to call at our port.”

“Taking a terminal from paper processes to a cloud-based, modern TOS within three months, while maintaining operational uptime is a complex process,” said Martin Bardi, VP of Global Sales, Octopi. “The determination and dedication of the CTSA team in working towards improving their processes and commitment to training and developing their staff on the new system made the expedited turnaround time possible. It is a true testament to what can be achieved with Octopi and we’re excited to have them up and running and look forward to seeing how the new system will benefit their customers.”

Source: Octopi, Navis