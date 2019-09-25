Port is expanding, but not its eco-footprint

The ecological footprint of Port of Antwerp remains stable while freight volume and industrial output continue to rise. This is one of the main conclusions of the fifth Sustainability Report, an initiative of Port of Antwerp, the Left Bank Development Corporation and VOKA-Alfaport (chamber of commerce).

Freight volume and industrial output flourishing

2018 was another exceptional year for Port of Antwerp with a total freight volume of 235.2 million tonnes, representing growth of 5.1% and making it the sixth record year in a row. But despite this growth the ecological footprint has still not expanded. Emissions of sulphur and nitrogen oxides continue to decline, energy consumption is also down and the number of eco-friendly energy installations has increased.

The port as testbed for the circular economy and innovation

The port community has been strongly focused on innovation in recent years. For instance with the introduction of ECLUSE, the first district heating network supplying steam heat to industry. This project now generates around 5% of total eco-friendly heat in Flanders, representing a reduction of 100,000 tonnes in annual CO2 emissions. Onshore power supplies for ships at berth also help to reduce emissions in the port area. Since 2016 some 40 or so onshore power connection points have been installed on quays for tugs, barges and river cruise boats. And in a first demo round for CCU (Carbon Capture and Utilisation) various companies are teaming up to examine the possibilities for eco-friendly production of methanol from CO2. ;

Source: Port of Antwerp