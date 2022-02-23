Port Klang, Tanjung Pelepas among world’s top 20 best ports, says Dr Wee

Malaysia’s Port Klang and Tanjung Pelepas (PTP) have managed to remain within the world’s top 20 seaports despite the challenges of the pandemic, said Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong.

The Transport Minister said both ports performed better in 2021 compared to previous years, adding that Malaysia is the only country besides China to have more than one port in the top 20 ranking.

“We are proud that among the 20 biggest ports in the world, two of them are in Malaysia.

“Port Klang handled a container volume of 13.74 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) last year while PTP managed 11.2 million TEUs.

“This is considered as an extraordinary achievement for PTP, which managed 14% more volume than the previous year, and this is despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As for Port Klang, 2021 is their best performing year since it existed, even though Selangor was affected by huge floods towards the end of the year.

“This is a huge achievement that would revive our maritime sector,” said Dr Wee at a press conference after launching the Malaysia Maritime Week 2022 (MMW 2022) at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre here Tuesday (Feb 22).

Dr Wee said Malaysia, as “custodians” of the Straits of Malacca, has a huge role to play towards seafarers plying the route.

“The Straits of Malacca is the busiest sea passageway in the world. As custodians, we must become a good role model and ensure the safety of ships and seafarers.

“We want Malaysia to be recognised as one of the world’s reputable maritime countries.

“To do that, we must maintain the good performances of our ports and as regulators, we must always be updated according to the requirements of the IMO (International Maritime Organisation),” said Dr Wee.

MMW 2022 which began on Tuesday showcases exhibitions from the maritime community and conferences addressing issues of post pandemic, balancing sustainability and progression in maritime.

Earlier in his keynote address, Dr Wee said having a greener and more sustainable shipping industry is the way forward for the maritime sector in its post-pandemic revival.

To achieve this goal, the Transport Minister said players in the maritime industry must work together in deploying new technology and promoting greener shipping practices.

Source: The Star