Port of Antwerp: Changes to tariff regulations for 2022

After a number of eventful years, including a pandemic, many global operational challenges and several disrupted supply chains, we, as a Port Authority, are even more committed to transparency and ‘predictability’. This also applies to our tariffs.

That is why we would like to inform you in good time about the main financial changes that will take effect from 1 January 2022:

1. As in previous years, we track the August CPI and apply it to the various regulations.

This translates into a 2.73% increase from 1 January 2022 for:

• Tariff regulations dealing with towage in the docks

• Tariff regulations for inland shipping

• Tariff regulations for sea-going vessels

• Tariff regulations for the usage of quays and storehouses in the port area

• Tariff regulations for the usage of terrains in the port area

• Tariff regulations for catering in the port area

The prices of the floating crane (Regulation floating 800-tonne crane “BRABO”) will increase slightly more than CPI (5%) because of the recent investment / overhaul.

CPI will not be taken into account in the following tariff regulations: waterbound oil calamities, floating dry docks and events, photography and filming in the seaport area of Antwerp, i.e. these prices remain stable.

2. Waste fee for sea-going vessels

In 2022, the new European Directive on port reception facilities will be implemented by the ports. As a result, we, as a Port Authority, will be required to pay a full fee for all Annex V waste. This must be a revenue-neutral operation. In other words, the income – ship’s fees – must equal the expenditure – waste collection charges. The new cost recovery system will enter into force in Belgium on 1 April 2022. A more detailed communication will follow.

As of 1 January 2022, the variable intervention for Annex I waste will again decrease from EUR 30/m3 to EUR 25/m³.

3. Strategic discount for inland navigation

The tariff regulation on inland navigation revises the condition for obtaining the strategic discount. To further support the port internal network, an inland vessel that calls at more than 3 terminals during a stay will still be entitled to the strategic discount if there are less than 36 hours between two stays in the port of Antwerp.

4. Mooring & unmooring and pilotage behind the locks

Brabo will communicate about this itself.

The tariff regulations, including exact fees and administrative adjustments, are to be published and made available on our website, in due course.

For the benefit of our concessionaires, we would like to underline once again that for the property tax, the Port Authority relies on the transfer of the assessment notices by the Flemish Government. We are yet to receive assessment notices for multiple years. We will pass on the charges for the premises as soon as we have received these notices.

Source: Port of Antwerp