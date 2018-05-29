Port of Antwerp: Energy transition with re-use of CO2

The transition to a circular, low-carbon economy is a priority for the Port Authority. The first step is to define a CO2 reduction path for the period until 2050. In the meantime the Port Authority is intensifying its efforts towards sustainable energy by among other things building new wind turbines and large-scale facilities for LNG bunkering.

Low-carbon future

Antwerp Port Authority and the gas infrastructure company Fluxys are carrying out a joint feasibility study for collection, recycling and storage of CO2 for industry. They aim to determine the technical and economic feasibility of collecting CO2 from the industrial operators, transporting it by pipeline or ship and subsequently reusing or storing it. Such a project could play an important role in reducing the climate impact of the port platform.

LNG bunkering for barges and small seagoing ships

Fluxys has recently taken a concession in the port of Antwerp (quay 526-528) where it aims to build facilities by the end of next year to offer liquefied natural gas (LNG) as an alternative fuel for barges and smaller seagoing ships. Truck-to-ship bunkering with LNG is already offered at quay 526.

The development of new bunkering facilities is just one of the many challenges involved in the switch to LNG as an alternative fuel. For example, systems are being developed to make LNG bunkering as safe or even safer than bunkering with traditional fuels such as diesel. By tackling these challenges at an early stage for LNG, the way is also being laid for other alternative fuels such as hydrogen or methanol, with Antwerp gearing up to become a genuine multi-fuel port.

Because LNG is plentifully available and environment-friendly (without any sulphur or particulate emissions, and only minimum nitrogen oxide emissions), it is an excellent candidate to be the first alternative fuel in the transition to lower greenhouse gas emissions and better air quality.

20 wind turbines on the Left bank

Four new wind turbines became operational last month in the port area on the Left bank of the Scheldt. This brings the total to 20, with an annual capacity of 150 gigawatt-hours of green electricity, enough to supply 45,000 homes. Construction of a 21st turbine is planned for 2018.

This wind power capacity on the Left bank has been built by the project company Wind aan de Stroom, set up by the Port Authority and the Left Bank Development Corporation. Plans for further expansion of the wind turbine facilities on both the Right and Left banks are currently being finalised and will hopefully be realised in the course of 2020-2022.

Source: Port of Antwerp