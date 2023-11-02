Port of Antwerp: Tariff adjustments 2024

Like last year, we want to communicate in a timely and transparent manner regarding the financial changes that will take effect on 1 January 2024. Below are the major financial changes.

Tariff adjustments

We will follow the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of August 2023 and apply it to the various tariff regulations and fees for both platforms. This translates into a 4.09% increase from 1 January 2024 for:

Tariff regulations for sea-going vessels, excluding waste fee (Antwerp)

Tariff regulations for inland shipping (Antwerp)

Tariff regulations for the port area Brugge-Zeebrugge

Tariff regulations for the floating 800-tonne crane ‘BRABO’ (Antwerp)

Tariff regulations for the usage of quays and storehouses in the port area (Antwerp)

Tariff regulations for catering in the port area (Antwerp)

Tariff regulations for the usage of terrains in the port area (Antwerp)

Tariff concessions and temporary permits (Zeebrugge)

Tariff regulations for floating dry dock

Tariffs for towage in the docks (Antwerp) will increase by 3.68%.Tariffs for towage on the Zeebrugge platform will increase by 4.08%.

CPI will not be factored into the following tariff regulations:

Maritime waste regulations (Antwerp and Zeebrugge)

Tariff regulations for events, photography and filming in the seaport area of Antwerp

Tariff regulations for water-bound oil spills

To compensate for the abolition of the additional waste fee for hazardous waste, the waste fee in Antwerp is increased as follows:

fixed contribution:

for a ship up to and including 3,000 GT (Gross Tonnage): € 180

for a ship from 3,001 GT: € 250

variable contribution: € 0.022/GT

maximum waste fee: € 1,200

In addition, the following changes are made regarding discounts:

introduction of a discount for LNG bunkering sea vessels that call at the port for bunkering operations (Antwerp)

abolition of the discount for sea vessels that degas at sea and then call at the port a second time (Antwerp)

subdivision of shipping lines for determining the frequency discount, divided according to shortsea and deepsea navigation area and ship type.

Cruises

Cruise rates at Zeebrugge will also follow August 2023’s CPI, with some additional adjustments as of 1 January 2024:

Introduction of a discount for ‘ESI at berth’ of € 500 per call if the data is shared within a maximum period of 72 hours.

The minimum rate based on BT (tonnage duty) decreases from € 10,500 to € 7,000.

For every tranche of 60,000 BT, 1 port shuttle will be included in the passenger fee for a maximum period of 12 hours.

For additional shuttle bus services, the rates per shuttle bus increase to € 600 for a period of up to 6 hours or € 1,320 for a period of up to 12 hours.

Crane work and gangways will be included in the passenger fee for a period of up to 12 hours and 2 gangways.

To compensate for the above measures and increased costs, the passenger duty increases to € 2.50 per journey.

Inspection rights

Site use fee increases from € 70 to € 100 per container per day (Antwerp).

Inland navigation

From 1/01/2024, commercial vessels (Antwerp) and estuarine vessels (Zeebrugge) can apply for an annual subscription, where the rate will be 69 times the basic rate.

In addition, the existing environmental discount is expanding, with a discount being granted to ships that have a Gold (10% discount) or Platinum (15% discount) Green Award certificate. This discount will also apply to estuarine vessels in Zeebrugge.

In Antwerp, only the actual cost of the consumption of utilities and the actual processing cost for the payable ship-operational waste will be charged.

The duration of stay reduces from 30 to 14 days for the Antwerp platform.

Concessions

For the benefit of our concessionaires, we would like to underline once again that for the property tax, Port of Antwerp-Bruges relies on the transfer of the assessment notices by the Flemish Government. We are yet to receive assessment notices for multiple years. We will pass on the charges for the premises as soon as we have received these notices.

For more information, you can always contact us at [email protected]

Mooring & unmooring and pilotage behind the locks

Brabo Group’s rates are also increasing by 4.09%.

Payment terms

The payment terms are changing to a period of 30 calendar days for the following tariff regulations:

tariff regulation for sea-going vessels (Antwerp)

tariff regulation for towing in the docks (Antwerp)

tariff regulation for the Brugge-Zeebrugge port area (Zeebrugge)

tariff regulation for inland shipping (Antwerp)

Furthermore, the option to set up direct debit for sea shipping invoices is introduced for the Zeebrugge platform. If one does not opt for direct debit or is not a member of the Scheepvaartvereniging voor de Havens van Brugge en Zeebrugge (S.V.B.Z.), a bank guarantee of 1 month’s turnover is required.

Source: Port of Antwerp