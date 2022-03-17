Port of Baku expands cooperation with business partners in regional logistics and supply chain

A business meeting has been held between the management of Baku International Sea Trade Port CJSC (Baku Port) and the leadership, including representatives of the business companies partnering with the Port of Baku.

The meeting aims to further strengthen the existing cooperation with the companies and enterprises currently in partnership with the Port. The meeting also was used as a platform to exchange views on global challenges and opportunities for regional transportation and supply chain.

During the meeting, Taleh Ziyadov, Director-General of Baku International Sea Trade Port CJSC, provided an insight into the achievements, activities, and services of the port in accordance with the strategy to become a world-class logistics and transport hub in the region, as well as current business opportunities of the region and prospects of the port.

The meeting heard the opinions of the leading companies operating in the field of transport and logistics and their concerns, and was followed by discussions on how to improve the existing services and capabilities of the Port.

Such meetings are planned to be organized regularly to improve the port’s business operations and partnership strategy.

Source: Azertac