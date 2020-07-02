Port of Baku operates another cargo freight from China to Turkey

Another freight from China to Turkey passed through Baku International Sea Trade Port, Trend reports on June 30 referring to a source in the port.

According to the source, the transshipment of cargo consisting of 43 containers loaded with electronic devices, lasted for six hours.

“The cargo from the Chinese Xi’an city, will be headed to Istanbul along the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars route,” the source said.

The freight operator, ADY Container LLC, is a member of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route Consortium.

This is the second freight transshipped on the Xi’an-Istanbul route. The Xi’an Free Trade Port Construction and Operations logistics platform will regularly transport goods from China to Turkey along this route.

Source: Trend