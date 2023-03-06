Port of Barcelona doubles down on LNG bunkering

2022 saw a drop in LNG bunker demand as prices soared following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to trigger gas-to-oil switching for dual-fuel vessels. Just 26,400 cbm of LNG was supplied in 32 operations in 2022, compared to 65,000 cbm and 236 operations in 2021.

“It is estimated that, when prices normalise and regulatory measures penalising the use of diesel start to be applied, LNG use will return to levels higher than those of 2021,” head of Environment at the Barcelona Port Authority Jordi Vila said.

Port authorities around the globe have been adding or expanding LNG bunkering infrastructure to meet demand from a growing LNG-fuelled fleet. PierNext claims that LNG is cleaner than conventional fuels and has 10-25% lower emissions.

“Its use opens the door to new future fuels with zero or almost zero emissions, such as bio-LNG or synthetic LNG, and later hydrogen, ammonia or biomethanol”, environment technician at the Port of Barcelona Daniel Ruiz said.

However, environmental groups and some economists have argued against LNG bunkering projects in various ports around the US and Europe, saying that LNG is not as clean or safe as advertised by its proponents.

In terms of decarbonisation potential, LNG-fuelled vessels emit about 75% of the carbon dioxide that vessels running on conventional oil-based marine fuels do. Methane slip remains a key concern as uncombusted methane has about 28 times higher global warming potential than carbon dioxide over a 100-year period.

Source: ENGINE