Port of Belledune signs MOU with Niedersachsen Ports Wilhelmshaven, Germany

The Belledune Port Authority (BPA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Niedersachsen Ports GmbH & Co. KG Wilhelmshaven, Germany, to collaborate on the movement of dry and liquid bulk commodities, and manufactured products, between Canada and Germany, with a focus on clean fuels and green products.

The MOU will support the Memorandum of Understanding between the Governments of Canada and Germany to establish an energy partnership aimed at achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 through a transition to safe, secure, reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy.

“This agreement creates a direct trade corridor between New Brunswick and one of the biggest clean energy markets in Europe,” said BPA CEO Denis Caron. “We are very pleased to support Canada’s efforts to provide sustainable energy to the world, while meeting our own goals to diversify, encourage new investment and develop green energy solutions.”

The MOU between the Ports recognizes the role that their operations will play in creating infrastructure aimed at the production, storage and shipment of clean fuels and green manufactured goods, for both domestic and intercontinental markets, and in assuring safe and secure access for the movement of clean fuels, green energy and other products between Canada and Germany.

‘We are highly delighted to announce an important partnership between the Port of Belledune (BPA) and Niedersachen Ports. Our Port in Willemshaven will going forward assume an important role in the energy supply of Germany. Together with BPA we also want to make a substantial contribution to the energy transformation as a whole to a low carbon economy’, said Holger Banik, CEO of Niedersachen Ports GmbH & Co. KG (NPOrts) and JadeWeserPort Realisierungs GmbH & Co. KG.

The MOU will allow the Ports to form a relationship that will support the emerging needs of Canada and Germany’s energy and manufacturing sectors, with a particular focus on the production, storage and shipment of cleaner fuels such as green ammonia, hydrogen, biomass and renewable natural gas.

The MOU also allows the Ports to establish an ongoing dialogue focused on infrastructure developments; innovations and technology advancements in the maritime transport sector as it transitions to cleaner fuels and greener energy; best practices in liquid and dry bulk products storage and shipping, particularly in the areas of clean fuel and green energy; and support for the development of relationships between importers and exporters in Canada and Germany.

The BPA recently reached an agreement in principle with Cross River Infrastructure Partners to develop a green hydrogen production facility at the northern New Brunswick port. This development agreement will support the Port of Belledune’s efforts to diversify its business and develop new industries fueled by renewable energy.

BPA and Cross River representatives are attending today’s German Canadian Atlantic Renewable Hydrogen Expo in Stephenville, NL. The expo focuses on strengthening Canadian-German collaboration on sustainable hydrogen supply chains.

Source: Port of Belledune