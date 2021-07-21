Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Port News / Port of Buenos Aires to Modernize Maritime System Using Blockchain

Port of Buenos Aires to Modernize Maritime System Using Blockchain

in Port News 21/07/2021

The Port of Buenos Aires in Argentina is about to receive a technological facelift with the help of blockchain technology in a bid to increase the speed and efficiency of the port’s processes.

  • The General Port Administration, a body reliant on the Ministry of Transportation, has launched a tender to upgrade its maritime logistics platform, according to a press release on Friday
  • Known as e-PuertoBUE, the platform processes shipping lines, fleet maintenance and customs interactions among other tasks, and partly relies on physical paperwork
  • Blockchain implementation will act as a “digital notary,” preventing alterations of information while conducting traceability methods and providing a secure framework.
  • Specifically, blockchain will assist in the documentation processes including shipping information, electronic consignment notes, the declaration of dangerous goods, among others.
  • Blockchain use for maritime processes isn’t new. Throughout 2020, multiple port operators and shipping companies began deploying the tech in a bid to increase transparency and speed up various functions along the supply chain.
    Source: Coindesk

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2021 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software