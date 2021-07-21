Port of Buenos Aires to Modernize Maritime System Using Blockchain
The Port of Buenos Aires in Argentina is about to receive a technological facelift with the help of blockchain technology in a bid to increase the speed and efficiency of the port’s processes.
- The General Port Administration, a body reliant on the Ministry of Transportation, has launched a tender to upgrade its maritime logistics platform, according to a press release on Friday
- Known as e-PuertoBUE, the platform processes shipping lines, fleet maintenance and customs interactions among other tasks, and partly relies on physical paperwork
- Blockchain implementation will act as a “digital notary,” preventing alterations of information while conducting traceability methods and providing a secure framework.
- Specifically, blockchain will assist in the documentation processes including shipping information, electronic consignment notes, the declaration of dangerous goods, among others.
- Blockchain use for maritime processes isn’t new. Throughout 2020, multiple port operators and shipping companies began deploying the tech in a bid to increase transparency and speed up various functions along the supply chain.
Source: Coindesk