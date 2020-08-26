Port of Chernomorsk to be offered in concession to foreign investors

Ukrainian Minister of Infrastructure Vladislav Krikliy announced a tender for the concession of the port of Chernomorsk in 2021. The railway-ferry complex of the State Enterprise MTP Chernomorsk is located in the fifth terminal of the port and includes three facilities: berths N. 26, N. 27 and N. 28. Their annual capacity is about 4.5 million tonnes of cargo in railway wagons, as well as 35,000 tonnes. trucks and 250,000 cars.

The terminal is unique, as it does not specialize in transshipment of individual commodity groups, but combines the capabilities of transshipment of railway cars and vehicles. It is the only such terminal in Ukraine and one of the largest terminals of this type in the Black Sea.

The railway-ferry complex provides the functioning of international ferry connections with Bulgaria, Georgia and Turkey, as well as with the Baltic Sea, thanks to the container trains “Viking” to the port of Klaipeda (Lithuania) and ZUBR to the ports of Riga (Latvia) and Muuga (Estonia).

“Within the framework of this concession, we plan to attract investments in the amount of UAH 150 million (€4.61 million or PLN 20.29 million), which will complement the port. This is the construction of a new parking for trucks and a terminal for passengers and drivers, as well as a service station,” Vladislav Krikliy said.

Potential investors from Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Georgia, Norway and Turkey are interested in the possibility of taking on the concession of the railway-ferry complex of the State company SE “Sea Commercial Port of Chernomorsk” and the corresponding property of the SE” Administration of Ukrainian Seaports” associated with this complex. In addition, the Minister announced that six sections of roads with a total length of 1,500 km have already been selected for potential pilot projects of public-private partnership. The investment will reach about $2 billion.

In June, the state enterprise Kherson Sea Commercial Port was transferred to the concession of the Georgian-Swiss company-consortium Risoil-Kherson. In August, the second seaport in Ukraine, the specialized port Olvia in Nikolaev, was given a 35-year concession to the Qatari company QTerminals, which operates the largest trading port of this Arab state – Hamad.

Source: The Odessa Journal