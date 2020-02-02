Port of Duqm facilitates Duqm Refinery’s heavy-lift cargo arrival

Port of Duqm is facilitating Duqm Refinery’s (EPC 2 – Petrofac & Samsung Engg.) cargo for the discharge of 9 massive LPG storage tanks (‘bullets’), under the agency of Khimji Ramdas Shipping.

These nine bullets will be loaded on a barge and transported in three different shipments to Port of Duqm. They are fabricated and loaded at Larsen & Toubro Oman (L & T Oman) facility in Sohar and towed on a barge to Port of Duqm. Mammoet, a global market leader in heavy-lift transportation, will take care of the safe pickup and delivery to Duqm Refinery. The first shipment is already discharged at Port of Duqm and on the way to be trucked to the refinery’s plot in the Special Economic Zone of Duqm.

The bullets weigh approximately 780 metric tonnes each and measures 11m high, 8m wide and 72m long. It is one of the longest and heaviest cargoes ever discharged at Port of Duqm and the operation was carried out by RORO (Roll on – Roll Off) module.

The Port of Duqm is proud to service the construction of this key anchor project for the Duqm development and continuously prove its capabilities to all relevant stakeholders to handle this type of cargo.

Source: Times of Oman