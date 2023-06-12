Port of Felixstowe agrees deal for 100 autonomous trucks

The Port of Felixstowe has agreed a deal to buy 100 autonomous trucks which it believes will increase efficiency.

In December two of the trucks were introduced for a trial period in what operator, Hutchinsons Ports, said it believed was a European first.

The port has ordered the battery powered autonomous Q trucks from Shanghai Westwell Technology Co. Ltd.

No jobs are at risk as a result of the purchases according to Hutchinsons Ports.

It also said the trucks would also help it meet environmental goals.

In December the port said it believed it was the first in Europe to introduce autonomous terminal tractor units (ATs) into mixed traffic container terminal operations.

The trucks have been used at Hutchinsons Port in Thailand’s Laem Chabang since 2020.Clemence Cheng, chief executive officer of the Port of Felixstowe, said: “We are really excited to be working in partnership with Westwell to bring their ground-breaking and AI-driven technology to the Port of Felixstowe.

“Following the positive introduction of autonomous trucks at our terminal in Thailand and after thorough and successful testing in Felixstowe, we are rolling the system out in the U.K.

“The new trucks will increase the efficiency and operational consistency of our container handling as well as making a significant contribution to decarbonising operations at the port.”Delivery of the first autonomous trucks will begin in September and will be phased in across a couple of years. The port is also investing in battery-powered conventional tractor units, replacing and re-engineering its yard cranes and purchasing electricity only from certified renewable sources.

