Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Port News / Port of Genoa fully performant despite the motorway bridge collapse

Port of Genoa fully performant despite the motorway bridge collapse

in Port News 17/08/2018

The port of Genoa will be fully operational despite the consequences on the haulage traffic, arising from the collapse of the motorway bridge. The Italian Federation of Shipping Agents together with Assagenti Genova are pleased to confirm that all terminals will be able to face the stress and satisfy the present day service demand and the needs of new traffic expected to utilize the Genoa’s hub, both in the cargo/container area and in the passenger (cruise and ferries) sector.

According to the analysis set up by the Emergency Room that has been established within the Port System Authority, all the port terminals – The national and the local shipping agents associations -are 100% performant.
Source: Federagenti and Assagenti Genova

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

captcha

Please enter the CAPTCHA text

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2018 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software