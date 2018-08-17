Port of Genoa fully performant despite the motorway bridge collapse

The port of Genoa will be fully operational despite the consequences on the haulage traffic, arising from the collapse of the motorway bridge. The Italian Federation of Shipping Agents together with Assagenti Genova are pleased to confirm that all terminals will be able to face the stress and satisfy the present day service demand and the needs of new traffic expected to utilize the Genoa’s hub, both in the cargo/container area and in the passenger (cruise and ferries) sector.

According to the analysis set up by the Emergency Room that has been established within the Port System Authority, all the port terminals – The national and the local shipping agents associations -are 100% performant.

Source: Federagenti and Assagenti Genova