Port of Guadeloupe gets PERS certification for the second time

ESPO congratulates the Guadeloupe Port Authority (France) for being certified through the EcoPorts’ environmental management standard (PERS). Guadeloupe joined the EcoPorts’ network in 2018 and is PERS-certified for the second time, demonstrating the efforts of the French port in protecting the Caribbean marine ecosystems.

Isabelle Ryckbost, ESPO Secretary General, commented: “The Port of Guadeloupe is known for its social and environmental engagement. Being a regular and successful participant of the ESPO Award competition on social integration and an active member of the EcoPorts network shows the high level of responsibility of the port. This is certainly very much appreciated given the sometimes challenging situation of being a port in one of the outermost region.”

Valter Selén, ESPO Senior Policy Advisor and EcoPorts Coordinator, said: “We are very happy to congratulate the Port of Guadeloupe on its first PERS-recertification, continuing as a member of a growing network of European ports that are committed to excellent environmental management. The Port of Guadeloupe was first PERS-certified in 2019, with re-certification requiring significant and continuous self-improvement of environmental management. We are therefore very pleased that Guadeloupe has achieved their re-certification, and we look forward to many years of good cooperation as part of the EcoPorts Network.”

PERS is the only port-specific environmental standard. The last five years have seen important increases in its recognition and membership, with 109 ports from 25 countries currently counting themselves as part of the EcoPorts Network, and 32 ports holding PERS certification. Compliance with the EcoPorts’ PERS standard is independently assessed by Lloyd’s Register and the certificate has a validity of two years. EcoPorts’ PERS is revised after the 2-year period to make sure that the port continues to meet the requirements.

Source: ESPO