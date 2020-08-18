Port of Halifax Enhances Business Development Efforts for Containerized Cargo Operations with Descartes Datamyne

Descartes Systems Group, the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that the Port of Halifax is enhancing its business development efforts for containerized shipping operations by using Descartes Datamyne™ to access detailed import/export data in its prospective trade lanes.

“Our goal is to make Halifax the east coast choice for cargo arriving from central Canada and the midwestern U.S. by demonstrating to importers, cargo owners, freight forwarders, terminals and rail providers how the port can fit into their supply chain,” said Rob McInnes, Manager of Business Development at Halifax Port Authority. “We are a long-time subscriber to Descartes Datamyne and continue to find it invaluable, especially the in-depth information it provides on cargo transportation at competitive ports in the Northeast.”

One of the world’s largest searchable import/export trade databases, Descartes Datamyne covers the commerce of 230 markets across five continents. The solution delivers the deep insight required to research the movement of goods globally to support business development, supplier sourcing and competitive analysis. A wide range of companies, such as port authorities, like the Port of Halifax, manufacturers, retailers, commodity brokers and transportation and logistics service providers rely on Descartes Datamyne’s exceptionally accurate and granular data. Descartes Datamyne is part of Descartes’ Global Trade Intelligence solution suite that offers an extensive array of global trade duties, tariffs, agreements, regulations and restricted party data and services.

“We’re pleased to help the Port of Halifax more effectively target new business development opportunities for its services through our global trade intelligence solutions,” said Mark Segner, Vice President at Descartes. “By providing detailed information on the flow of trade, ports, carriers and logistics service providers can be more precise in their business development activities, increase revenue, understand the competitive landscape and keep sales and marketing costs in check.”

Source: Descartes