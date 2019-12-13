Port of Hamburg Marketing: review & outlook at year end

The Port of Hamburg’s marketing organization can look back on a successful year and go into the new one with real optimism.

The throughput figures to date for 2019 have been extremely positive. Port of Hamburg Marketing (HHM) has also been able to promote initial approaches for business by networking companies and, moreover, provide important information regarding current developments.

In the year now closing, HHM initiated some 120 national and international events in various formats: from lectures and conferences, via workshops and customer events to trade fairs, congresses, press visits and more. Add to this customized market research services, project work at EU level and press relations.

Not to be underestimated are the 100 plus expert visitor groups, comprising several thousand people, who were professionally guided around the Port of Hamburg.

The events are always organized jointly with member companies, who either benefit directly, or specifically designed for these companies. Some 300 member companies attend and support the marketing organization’s diverse activities.

Source: Port of Hamburg