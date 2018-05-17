Port of Hamburg: New Hyundai container service serves Hamburg

The Korean container shipping company Hyundai Merchant Marine (HMM) has started a new, independent Asia-North Europe service in April. The first vessel of the AEX service to call at Eurogate Container Terminal Hamburg on 12 May was ‘Hyundai Forward’ with a capacity of the 4,700 TEU. A total of ten units of these comparatively small Panamax container ships will rotate weekly between Busan (Korea), Shanghai (China), Ningbo (China), Kaohsiung (China), Yantian (China), Singapore, Colombo (Sri Lanka), Rotterdam (Netherlands), Hamburg (Germany), Southampton (UK), Singapore, Hong Kong (China) and Busan.

The AEX service is an express service. The transit time from Busan to Hamburg is 32 days and from Shanghai to Hamburg 30 days. According to the shipping company, this is about two to five days faster than other Asia-Northern Europe services. AEX complements the six existing Asia-North Europe services offered by HMM via slot charter agreements within the 2M+HMM alliance.

Source: Port of Hamburg