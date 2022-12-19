Port of Hedland Iron Ore Exports 10% Higher in November

Pilbara Ports Authority has delivered a total monthly throughput of 64.2 million tonnes (Mt) for November 2022.

This throughput was a seven per cent increase compared to November 2021.

The Port of Port Hedland achieved a monthly throughput of 48.2Mt, of which 47.6Mt was iron ore exports. This was a 10 per cent increase to total throughput compared to November 2021.

Imports through the Port of Port Hedland totalled 181,000 tonnes, an increase of eight per cent compared to November 2021.

The Port of Dampier delivered a total throughput of 14.9Mt, a one per cent decrease from November 2021.

Imports through the Port of Dampier totalled 114,000 tonnes, an increase of two per cent from November 2021.

Source: Pilbara Ports Authority