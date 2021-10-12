Port of Hedland Iron Ore Exports Post Strong Rise During September

Pilbara Ports Authority has delivered a total monthly throughput of 63.1 million tonnes (Mt) for September 2021.

This throughput was a three per cent increase compared to September 2020.

The Port of Port Hedland achieved a monthly throughput of 47.8Mt, of which 47.3Mt was iron ore exports. This was a four per cent increase to total throughput compared to September 2020.

Imports through the Port of Port Hedland totalled 140,000 tonnes, a decrease of 14 per cent compared to September 2020.

The Port of Dampier delivered a total throughput of 14.6Mt, a one per cent increase from September 2020.

Imports through the Port of Dampier totalled 80,000 tonnes, a decrease of one per cent from September 2020.

Source: Pilbara Ports Authority