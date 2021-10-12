Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Dry Bulk Market / Port of Hedland Iron Ore Exports Post Strong Rise During September

Port of Hedland Iron Ore Exports Post Strong Rise During September

in Dry Bulk Market,Port News 13/10/2021

Pilbara Ports Authority has delivered a total monthly throughput of 63.1 million tonnes (Mt) for September 2021.

This throughput was a three per cent increase compared to September 2020.

The Port of Port Hedland achieved a monthly throughput of 47.8Mt, of which 47.3Mt was iron ore exports. This was a four per cent increase to total throughput compared to September 2020.

Imports through the Port of Port Hedland totalled 140,000 tonnes, a decrease of 14 per cent compared to September 2020.

The Port of Dampier delivered a total throughput of 14.6Mt, a one per cent increase from September 2020.

Imports through the Port of Dampier totalled 80,000 tonnes, a decrease of one per cent from September 2020.
Source: Pilbara Ports Authority

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2021 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software