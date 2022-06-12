Port of Hedland Iron Ore Exports Reach 47.7 Million Tons During May

Pilbara Ports Authority has delivered a total monthly throughput of 61.7 million tonnes (Mt) for May 2022.

This throughput was a two per cent decrease compared to May 2021.

The Port of Port Hedland achieved a monthly throughput of 48.5Mt, of which 47.7Mt was iron ore exports.

Imports through the Port of Port Hedland totalled 166,000 tonnes, a decrease of three per cent compared to May 2021.

The Port of Dampier delivered a total throughput of 12.5Mt, a seven per cent decrease from May 2021.

Imports through the Port of Dampier totalled 82,000 tonnes, a decrease of 25 per cent from May 2021.

Source: Pilbara Ports Authority