Port of Hedland Iron Ore Exports Rise During January 2021

Pilbara Ports Authority has delivered a total monthly throughput of 57.1 million tonnes (Mt) for the month of January 2021.

This throughput was a four per cent increase compared to the same month in 2020.

The Port of Port Hedland achieved a monthly throughput of 42.7Mt of which 42.2Mt was iron ore exports. The monthly throughput was a four per cent increase from January 2020.

Imports through the Port of Port Hedland totalled 173,000 tonnes, a decrease of nine per cent from the same month in 2020.

The Port of Dampier delivered a total monthly throughput of 13.5Mt, an increase of four per cent from January 2020.

Imports through the Port of Dampier totalled 111,000 tonnes, a decrease of 11 per cent from the same month in 2020.

Source: Pilbara Ports Authority