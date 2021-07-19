Port of Hedland’s June Iron Ore Exports Down Compared to a Year Ago

Pilbara Ports Authority has delivered a total monthly throughput of 63.2 million tonnes (Mt) for June 2021.

This throughput was a decrease of seven per cent compared to the previous June.

The Port of Port Hedland achieved a monthly throughput of 50.8Mt, of which 50.4Mt was iron ore exports. This was a three per cent decrease when compared to June 2020.

Imports through the Port of Port Hedland totalled 173,000 tonnes, a decrease of 10 per cent from the same month in 2020.

The Port of Dampier delivered a total throughput of 11.3Mt, a 23 per cent decrease from June 2020.

Imports through the Port of Dampier totalled 77,000 tonnes, a decrease of 39 per cent from the same month in 2020.

For more information, visit Pilbara Ports Authortity’s Port Statistics & Reports.

Source: Pilbara Port Authority