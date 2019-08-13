Port of Helsinki : A busy ship travel season

The popularity of local travel is reflected in the Port of Helsinki’s passenger numbers, which have bounced back to last year’s level. The amount of cargo transported via the Port of Helsinki during the first half of the year did not reach last year’s level.

Passenger numbers boosted by the summer season

The total number of passengers recorded between January and June was 5.5 million, approximately the same as last year.

Regular liner traffic vessels recorded a total of 5.3 million passengers (-0.9%). Traffic between Helsinki and Tallinn declined by 1.5% compared to the previous year, while traffic between Helsinki and Stockholm increased slightly, by 0.2%. The summer season is off to a busy start. The international cruise traffic season, which will continue up to October, is also off to a positive start, with the number of passengers recorded by June growing by 13% compared to the previous season.

Bulk traffic declined

Between January and June, a total of 7.1 million tonnes of cargo was transported via the Port of Helsinki (-6.1%). The amount of unitized cargo traffic* was 5.9 million tonnes* (-2.5%), the amount of imports was 2.7 million tonnes (-1.7%) and the amount of exports was 3.2 million tonnes (-3.2%).

Coal is imported as dry bulk for Helen Oy via the Port of Helsinki. The decline in the amount of coal imported is clearly reflected in the decline in the total amount of goods transported as well.

The amount of container traffic was 267,000 TEU**, which was 2.0% more than the same time last year.

The number of trucks, lorries and trailers passing through the Port of Helsinki between January and June was 3.8 million (-3.6%).

* Unitised cargo traffic = sea containers, trucks, trailers

** TEU = twenty-foot equivalent unit

Source: Port of Helsinki