Port of Hueneme, deepening project

On July 18, 2018, the Port of Hueneme welcomed two rails cars worth of new eco-friendly pilings for their new harbor deepening project set to begin late this summer. The new pilings come to the Port onboard its own rail, and entered on the South Spur at the Sunkist Lot.

As the pilings are impervious to marine creatures and salt water, they are not treated with chemicals as traditional pilings would be, and therefore do not harm any of the marine life in the harbor. This is an added protection measure the Port made sure to invest in when procuring the new construction materials.

“These new eco-friendly pilings will help support and reinforce the Port’s South Terminal as the Harbor is dredged from 35 feet to 40 feet deep over the next several months,” said Oxnard Harbor District President, Mary Anne Rooney. “The deepening project will allow our existing customers to load their ships with more cargo, thus increasing efficiency and reducing air emissions all while creating more family sustaining jobs for our local community; 563 jobs to be specific.”

The Port’s deepening project will also allow for larger ships to enter the harbor which need the extra five feet of depth. Overall, the Port estimates this project will result in $28 million in increased business revenue, $5.8 million in additional local purchases, and $4.6 million in state and local tax revenues that will go to providing vital safety and community services to our cities. The sand from the harbor deepening has been tested and approved by the California Coastal Commission to be used as near-shore replenishment for Hueneme Beach.

The Port is expecting another shipment of pilings on the rail’s South Spur within the next 4-5 weeks. Bedford Technology, located in Worthington, MN, manufactured the environmentally friendly pilings. “Bedford Technology is honored to partner with the Port of Hueneme on this project that helps the environment and local economy,” said Jesse W. Hooge, Director of Sales Training & Multi-X Sales at Bedford Technology. “Our products, manufactured in the United States, are engineered from recycled plastic into a sustainable building material that is built for generations to come. This project alone will divert over 1.5 million pounds of HDPE plastic out of the landfill and help support the Port of Hueneme’s environmental and sustainability initiatives.”

Kristin Decas, Port CEO remarked, “These pilings will support the Port’s foundation serving as the pillars that enable our business community to move products around the world, creating jobs and economic growth.” Decas added, “Environmental stewardship and sustainable growth are knitted into the very fabric of how the Port does business. With the beach replenishment component, the project serves as a significant environmental win for our local community.” The use of rail to transport these materials is also saving the road from multiple truck trips thereby reducing emissions and preventing street congestion.

Source: Port of Hueneme