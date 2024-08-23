Port of Lisbon grows in goods in the first half of the year

General cargo rose 16% compared to the first half of 2023

Containers rose 12%

Freight ships increased by 13.5%

The Port of Lisbon Administration (APL) recorded an increase in the total movement of goods in the first half of 2024 with a value of 5.507 million tons, corresponding to a year-on-year growth of 0.20%.

The biggest highlight is the 16% increase in general cargo, which moved 2.505 million tons, driven by the increase in containerized cargo, 12% in TEU and 16% in tonnage, with a value of 2.393 million tons. Likewise, the growth seen in the number of freight ships stands out, with an increase of 13.5%, corresponding to 939 calls, 112 more than in 2023.

The great recovery of the Alcântara Container Terminal (Yilport Liscont) contributed greatly to this growth, which recorded an increase, in the first half of this year, of 40% in tonnage handled and 35% in TEU.

This recovery comes from the increased connectivity of this terminal, which gained a greater number of stops with direct services to the United States, through the TEX service operated by Hapag Lloyd, and to South America, with the LUX/ESE2/EEX service operated with a partnership between ONE, Cosco and OOCL, also increasing volumes on feeder vessels.

The performance of the Lisbon Multipurpose Terminal also stands out, with a growth of 12% in tonnage handled and 10% in TEU, compared to the first half of 2023.

Concerning Solid Bulk, 2.259 million tons were handled in the first six months of 2024, which corresponds to a decrease of 13% compared to 2023, which is essentially explained by the failures that occurred at the Silopor Trafaria Terminal, as a result of operational constraints that occurred in the first quarter, due to interventions in the equipment and the lower rotation of the product in the silage.

Finally, in Liquid Bulk, there was a maintenance of 2023 values, that is, 742 thousand tons handled in the Port of Lisbon, during the first six months of 2024.

Source: The Port of Lisbon Administration (APL)