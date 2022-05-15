Port Of Long Beach Has Record-Setting April

The Port of Long Beach achieved its most active April, continuing a streak of single-month records set in 2022.

Dockworkers and terminal operators moved 820,718 twenty-foot equivalent units of container cargo last month, up 10% from the previous record set in April 2021. Imports rose 9.2% to 400,803 TEUs, while exports were down 1.8% to 121,876 TEUs. Empty containers moved through the Port increased 16.9% to 298,039 TEUs.

“Cargo continues to move at a record-setting pace and may not slow down anytime soon,” said Port of Long Beach Executive Director Mario Cordero. “We are preparing for a likely summertime surge as China recovers from an extended shutdown due to COVID-19. Shippers are quickly moving imports and empties from the docks, terminals are staying open longer and we are working to finalize our new Supply Chain Information Highway data tracking solution.”

“We are working closely with our industry stakeholders to quickly move the cargo off our docks and make room for the next wave of containers,” said Long Beach Harbor Commission President Steven Neal. “As the supply chain continues to catch up, the Port of Long Beach will continue to serve as a reliable partner in trans-Pacific trade.”

The Port has withheld the start of a “Container Dwell Fee” that would charge ocean carriers for containers that remain too long on the docks. The San Pedro Bay ports – Long Beach and Los Angeles combined – have seen a 50% decline in aging cargo on the docks since the program was announced on Oct. 25.

Shippers are anticipated to be busier than usual when pandemic-induced shutdowns are eventually lifted across China. Additionally, retail activity is leveling out due to inflation, but consumers are reshuffling their household budgets to allow for more spending on entertainment, restaurants and other in-person services.

The Port has moved 3,281,377 TEUs during the first four months of 2022, a 5.1% increase from the same period in 2021.

Source: Port of Long Beach