Port of Long Beach Launches Online Payment Portal

The Port of Long Beach has launched a new online customer payment portal, making it more convenient to pay fees like those for Clean Truck Program registration and permits for filming and special events, drone flights and other activities.

The Kubra EZPay POLB Customer Portal is designed to take payments using a customer’s credit card or bank account information. The portal can be found here. Payments may still also be made by check or cashier’s check, as indicated in the instructions for each permit or registration application.

The customer portal is only for permit and registration fees; there are no changes to any other Port billing or payment procedures.

Source: Port of Long Beach