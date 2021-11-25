Port Of Long Beach Named Top West Coast Seaport

For the third consecutive year, the Port of Long Beach was named the best West Coast Seaport in North America by the shipping trade publication Asia Cargo News.

The honor was announced during the 2021 Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain Awards held Oct. 21 in Hong Kong. Asia Cargo News hosts and organizes the awards ceremony each year to recognize leading seaports, shipping lines and other logistics industry professionals.

More than 15,000 readers of Asia Cargo News nominated leading companies for each category, then determined a winner from a list of eight finalists in each category.

“We are honored to be recognized by our peers in the shipping industry for a third time in a row,” said Port of Long Beach Executive Director Mario Cordero. “I would like to thank our dockworkers, terminal operators and other supply chain partners for their continued efforts to move record amounts of cargo and making us a leading gateway for the trans-Pacific trade route, especially in this current environment of supply chain disruption.”

“We could not have achieved this honor without the hard work of our waterfront workforce and industry stakeholders who work around the clock to keep cargo moving,” said Steven Neal, President of the Long Beach Board of Harbor Commissioners. “This award is a testament to our ability to fill the needs of our workers and our customers.”

Source: Port of Long Beach