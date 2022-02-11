Port Of Long Beach Prepares For Year Of Transformation

Transformation is needed across the supply chain in order to accommodate the growth and future opportunities in international trade, Port of Long Beach Executive Director Mario Cordero said Wednesday during a virtual State of the Port address.

Technology, partnerships and a continued shift toward 24-hour operations will aid the entire goods movement industry from the docks to doorsteps, Cordero said during the second virtual State of the Port address.

“We continue to debate the same issues year after year, while the operational model remains status quo – never changing,” Cordero said. “The test is not in how many containers we move but in how we transform and build a port that benefits everyone.”

A soft launch is scheduled later this month for the “Supply Chain Information Highway,” a data-sharing tool that will maximize efficiency by tracking cargo across various modes of transportation. The Port will continue to enhance on-dock rail to accelerate cargo movement, through improved rail infrastructure and partnerships.

Additionally, the Port of Long Beach will advocate for 24-hour operations for the entire supply chain – shipping terminals, warehouses, trucking and other critical links.

“Despite challenges in the global economy, it’s been an incredible year for the Port of Long Beach,” said Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia. “And that’s thanks to all of our incredible workers at our ports. Everyone has been working extremely hard to make sure we meet America’s needs and efficiently move cargo in and out of our port.”

The Port ended 2021 with 9,384,368 twenty-foot equivalent units processed, up 15.7% from the previous record of more than 8.11 million TEUs moved in 2020. The significant increase in cargo was driven by evolving consumer spending habits during the COVID-19 pandemic, when consumer demand for travel and entertainment declined due to health precautions and pivoted toward online spending.

“We have all heard so much about the supply chain backlog, but what is actually happening is that our dockworkers are moving more cargo than ever – and doing so during a pandemic,” Harbor Commission President Steven Neal said. “We are building a bright future for the Port of Long Beach, the goods movement industry, and for the community.”

Key projects completed in 2021 include the final phase of the Long Beach Container Terminal, the greenest, most technologically advanced terminal in North America, along with the adjacent Fireboat Station No. 15.

Over the next decade, the Port plans to invest in rail improvements that will improve efficiency, reduce truck trips and lessen environmental impacts amid increases in cargo. Construction begins in 2023 on the Port’s rail program centerpiece, the Pier B On-Dock Rail Support Facility, which will allow longer trains to be created more frequently.

The Port continues its dedication to enhancing the environment. Looking ahead, the Port plans to transform the drayage truck fleet to zero-emissions by 2035, funded by a Clean Truck Fund rate starting in April. Terminal operators are also doing their part by deploying zero-emission cranes, vehicles and yard equipment.

