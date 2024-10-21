Port of Long Beach Sees Strongest September on Record

Demand for holiday-related goods nudged the Port of Long Beach to its most active September and busiest quarter on record as shippers continued to move goods ahead of a labor contract deadline for seaports on the East and Gulf coasts that resulted in a three-day strike at the start of October.

Dockworkers and terminal operators moved 829,499 twenty-foot equivalent units last month, up just 70 TEUs from the previous record set in September 2023. September also marked the Port’s fourth consecutive monthly year-over-year cargo increase. Imports increased 2% to 416,999 TEUs, exports declined 12.8% to 88,289 TEUs and empty containers moving through the Port rose 1.5% to 324,211 TEUs.

“We have plenty of room across our terminals as the peak shipping season drives a record amount of cargo through this critical gateway for trans-Pacific trade,” said Port of Long Beach CEO Mario Cordero. “We are anticipating continued growth through the rest of the year as retailers stock the shelves for the winter holidays.”

“Our ability to work with industry and workforce partners allows us to move large volumes of cargo reliably, quickly and sustainably,” said Long Beach Harbor Commission President Bonnie Lowenthal. “Additionally, we continue to deliver strong customer service to meet the needs of consumers and the national supply chain.”

The Port has moved 6,917,373 TEUs during the first nine months of 2024, up 18.8% from the same period last year. It was also the Port’s busiest quarter overall with 2,625,747 TEUs moved between July 1 and Sept. 30, breaking the previous record set during the second quarter of 2022 by 78,628 TEUs.

Source: Port of Long Beach