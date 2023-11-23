Port of Los Angeles cargo volume increases for third consecutive month

For the third consecutive month, Port of Los Angeles cargo volume increased compared to the previous year. The Port processed 725,775 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) in October, a 7% improvement compared to last year.

“Our terminal operators, labor and other stakeholders have worked hard to earn cargo market share back over the last three months,” said Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka. “Additionally, November is also shaping up to be a strong month as we see a final holiday push and warehouse replenishment.”

Seroka also announced the return of Zim Integrated Shipping Services, relaunching an express service from South China direct to Los Angeles.

“We’re pleased to welcome back Zim and its eCommerce Express service back to the Port of Los Angeles,” Seroka said. “This is the fastest, most efficient route for trade with Asia.”

October 2023 loaded imports landed at 372,455 TEUs, an increase of 11% compared to the previous year. Loaded exports came in at 121,277 TEUs, an increase of 35% compared to 2022. Empty containers totaled 232,043 TEUs, an 8% decline compared to last year.

Source: Port of Los Angeles