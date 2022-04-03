Port Of Los Angeles Completes Construction Of Everport Container Terminal Improvement Project

The Port of Los Angeles has completed construction of the $65 million Everport Terminal Improvement Project located at Berths 226-236 along the Los Angeles Main Channel.

The project allows Everport to improve the container-handling efficiency and capacity of its existing terminal to accommodate the projected fleet mix of larger container vessels anticipated to call at the Everport Container Terminal over the next two decades. The deployment of these larger vessels encourages fewer ship calls, further reducing air emissions that support the Port’s Clean Air Action Plan goals.

“The completion of this project marks years of planning and perseverance through a challenging pandemic and unprecedented cargo surge,” said Port of Los Angeles Deputy Executive Director of Development Tony Gioiello, “Thanks to our partners, we have completed a critical step in our efficiency goals, ensuring the Everport Terminal’s readiness to receive the next generation of container vessels.”

Approved by the Los Angeles Board of Harbor Commissioners in 2017, the project began construction in 2019, and included berth deepening, mooring bollard and berthing fender upgrades, construction of an additional 1.5 acres of backland, electrical improvements for five new Alternative Maritime Power (AMP)® connections, electrical infrastructure for three additional container cranes and charging equipment for clean-energy, electric trucks.

Dredging increased water depth to -53 feet alongside Berths 226-229 and -47 feet alongside Berths 230-232 to accommodate container ships loaded with up to 16,000 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs).

In July 2021, Everport welcomed two new ship-to-shore container cranes, manufactured by Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industry Co. (ZPMC) to replace two older cranes removed from the terminal in 2018. Each crane is approx. 293’ tall, weighs 1660 tons, with a designed lifting capacity of 60 long tons.

North America’s leading seaport by container volume and cargo value, the Port of Los Angeles facilitated $259 billion in trade during 2020. San Pedro Bay port complex operations and commerce facilitate one in nine jobs across the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura. The Port of Los Angeles has remained open with all terminals operational throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Port of Los Angeles