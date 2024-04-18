Port of Los Angeles Finishes First Quarter Up 30% Over Previous Year

The Port of Los Angeles handled 743,417 container units in March, a 19% increase over the previous year. It was the eighth consecutive month of year-over-year growth at the nation’s busiest port.

For the first quarter ending March 31, local dockworkers moved 2,380,503 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) across Los Angeles marine terminals––nearly 30% more than 2023. It was among the Port’s best first quarter starts, behind only the pandemic import surge in 2021 and 2022.

“Moving into April and the second quarter, I expect robust cargo flow to continue here,” Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka at today’s media briefing. “A strong job market and continued consumer spending, along with our ability to handle additional volume, will help drive cargo to Los Angeles in the coming months.”

Seroka was joined at the Port’s media briefing by Anne Neuberger, Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Tech. As Deputy Assistant to President Biden, Neuberger advises on matters related to cybersecurity, digital innovation and emerging technologies.

Among other topics, Neuberger shared insights on President Biden’s recent Executive Order to bolster cybersecurity at U.S. ports.

March 2024 loaded imports landed at 379,542 TEUs, up 19% compared to the previous year. Loaded exports came in at 144,718 TEUs, an increase of 47% compared to last year. It was the Port’s best export month since January 2020 and marked 10 consecutive months of year-over-year export gains.

The Port processed 219,158 empty containers, up 7% over 2023.

Source: Port of Los Angeles