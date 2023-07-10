Port Of Los Angeles Receives $233 Million In State Infrastructure Grants

The Port of Los Angeles has been awarded $233 million in grants from the State of California to complete essential infrastructure projects aimed at creating a more efficient and sustainable supply chain. The grants were among $1.5 billion announced today by California Transportation Secretary Toks Omishakin at a ceremony attended by officials from ports across Southern California.

“When we invest in infrastructure, we are also investing in our workforce, in our nearby communities and in the Port’s ability to safely and consistently send and receive goods,” said Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. “I thank Gov. Newsom and California Transportation Secretary Omishakin for awarding these critical funds to the Port of Los Angeles so that we can continue to work towards a more secure, sustainable supply chain.”

“This nearly quarter-billion-dollar investment in critical Port of Los Angeles projects –– along with an additional $191 million in supporting regional projects –– will accelerate our efforts to boost competitiveness, create jobs and enhance decarbonization efforts,” said Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka. “We owe a deep debt of gratitude to Gov. Newsom, CalSTA Secretary Toks Omishakin and our state legislators for this historic commitment to building a more resilient California freight system.”

Port of Los Angeles infrastructure projects supported by the new state grants include:

Maritime Support Facility (MSF) Improvement and Expansion Project – The MSF provides chassis and empty container storage for all 12 container terminals at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, critical to facilitating goods movement throughout the complex. With this new funding, the area will be improved and expanded from 30 to 71 acres. Improvements will include utilities, drainage, sewage, power, water supply, as well as a paved perimeter roadway. The $198.2 million total project amount includes $149.3 million from CalSTA and $48.4 million in matching funds from the Port of Los Angeles.

Rail Mainline/Wilmington Community & Waterfront Pedestrian Grade Separation Bridge – In addition to demolition work and soil remediation, the project involves construction of a 400-foot dedicated pedestrian bridge over freight tracks, creating a safer connection between the Wilmington community, several local area schools and the Port of Los Angeles’ Wilmington Waterfront area. The project will also include construction of retaining walls, storm drainage, electrical and utilities, sidewalks and landscaping. The total project cost of $57.9 million includes $42 million from CalSTA, $5.62 million from the Port of Los Angeles and $10.2 million from LA Metro.

State Route 47/Seaside Avenue and Navy Way Interchange Improvements – This project will modify the intersection of Navy Way and Seaside Avenue to improve traffic operations, reduce collisions and improve safety. Improvements will add a new westbound auxiliary lane, a new eastbound two-lane collector-distributor road, a new off-ramp termini and eliminate a traffic signal, among other upgrades. Total project cost of $62.98 million includes $41.79 million from CalSTA and $21.19 million in Port of Los Angeles funds.

Additionally, last week the Port of Los Angeles received a $15 million grant from the California Transportation Commission for a four-lane grade separation on Terminal Island that will reduce truck delays and improve public safety.

Of the $1.5 billion awarded by the California State Transportation Agency, approximately $250 million is allocated for zero-emission infrastructure, locomotives, vehicles and vessels.

Southern California regional projects totaling $191 million were among the grants announced. These include a $100 million BNSF rail expansion project in the High Desert and another $76.3 million zero-emission rail and drayage fleet support project by the South Coast Air Quality Management District, among others. These projects support the Port of Los Angeles by improving cargo movement throughout the region.



Source: Port of Los Angeles