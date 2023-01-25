Port of Maputo 2022 Results

A new handling record was achieved by the Port of Maputo in 2022, having registered a growth of 20% compared to 2021. The total volume handled in 2022 was 26.7 million tons, against 22.2 million tons in 2021.

This growth reflects the efficient usage of the rehabilitated berths 6, 7, 8 and 9, inaugurated in May 2022, and the implementation of 24-hour operations at the Lebombo/Ressano Garcia border in April.

“The Port has definitely been reaping the fruits of the major infrastructure developments performed in the last four years,” said the CEO of MPDC, Osório Lucas. “But the decision of the Government of Mozambique to establish a 24-hour border operation has positively impacted the whole Maputo Corridor. Paired with the investments made by the port in systems, including system integration with entities such as Customs and Km4, which contributed to the improvement in efficiencies, we have registered this growth in port volumes.”

The record of the biggest loading on a single vessel was also broken in 2022, with a total volume loaded of 148,201.26 tons.

Rail volumes for chrome and ferro-chrome registered a sharp increase of 73% compared to the previous year (from 1.4 million tons in 2021 to 2.4 million tons in 2022). The rail vs. road ratio has also shown a slight improvement from 21%/79% in 2021 to 26%/74% in 2022. “Rail stakeholders have continued to address the need for more balanced volumes between rail and road cargo,” the CEO expressed. “The formalization of block trains between South Africa and Mozambique, without change of locomotives, was a step ahead in the continuous search for improved rail efficiency.”

The investment and implementation of automation solutions within the port continued throughout 2022 and will see an even bigger consolidation in 2023, with the implementation of systems to improve efficiency in the logistics supply chain.

For 2023, the year of celebration of the 20th anniversary of the concession, the Port of Maputo remains optimistic with a good prospect of continued growth. “We are already implementing our new masterplan for the Port of Maputo and thinking ahead of the challenges that the future will present to us, said the CEO. “We are currently trying to find creative solutions to increase our footprint to face the growing demand for the port. An ongoing assessment and consultation will identify possible efficiency improvements to increase throughput. Moreover, we will be commissioning additional equipment (Mobile Harbour Cranes and supporting equipment) to improve our turn-around time and throughput,” concluded Osório Lucas.

Source: Port of Maputo