Port of Nagoya joins ESI programme

This week, we welcomed the Nagoya Port Authority as a new incentive provider to the IAPH Environmental Ship Index (ESI) programme. The port of Nagoya is the number one port in Japan in terms of cargo volume, especially renowned for exporting cars, and called by various ship types, including container vessels, car carriers, tankers and roro ferries. Starting from 1 April, those ships with ESI scores of 30 and above will enjoy a 15% discount in the port dues.

The decision to join ESI features in the ‘Carbon Neutral Port Creation Plan’ of the port authority. The plan includes enhanced incentives for environmentally friendly vessels as a measure to improve the competitiveness of the port and its industrial location. More details on the incentive scheme are available from the port authority’s website. Since this year, participation in the ESI programme is free of charge for IAPH members, the annual fee being covered by the membership fee. An overview of current ESI incentive providers can be found on the ESI website. IAPH members interested to join the ESI scheme are invited to contact Takeshi Suzuki at [email protected].

Source: IAPH