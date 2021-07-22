Port of Newcastle CEO Confirms Legal Decision Does Not Alter Ports Plan to Build A Container Terminal

Any suggestion that Port of Newcastle wouldn’t proceed to build the container terminal if the restrictions were lifted are baseless and misleading. Port of Newcastle maintains its real-world view that a container terminal is entirely viable – and necessary – at the Port.

The judgment clearly accepts that Port of Newcastle has the ability to compete in the same market as Port Botany. The only factor preventing the Port from building the container terminal is the unfair restrictions placed on container movement above a TEU cap at the Port of Newcastle.

If there’s any doubt we’d build the container terminal, simply lift the penalty. Enable Port of Newcastle to maximise our commercial potential freely, and watch us build it.

We know there is appetite and support for a container terminal in Newcastle from NSW and international suppliers. Development of another container terminal in NSW, even whilst Port Botany still has capacity, would provide viable alternative and more cost-effective export routes for regional NSW suppliers, increasing their competitiveness and enabling Port of Newcastle to contribute even more to the State’s economy.

This legal decision does not alter Port of Newcastle’s desire to build a container terminal, nor our confidence that a container terminal at the Port is a diversification opportunity the Port, Newcastle and the Hunter Region needs.

Port of Newcastle has the ability to compete in the same market as Port Botany, and that NSW State Government Policy is the major constraint to this.

We await with interest the decision by the ACCC whether to appeal the Court outcome, expected next week.

Source: Port of Newcastle