Port of Newcastle could be ‘trans-shipment’ hub for national container movements

Port of Newcastle is pressing ahead with its plans to build a $1.8-billion container terminal, announcing it was setting up a project design team after meeting with some of the world’s biggest shipping lines in recent months.

Having commissioned a new study on containerised trade trends and the implications for Australian ports, the Newcastle operator says the future of container shipping lies in “ultra-large vessels” with two to three times the capacity of those visiting the east coast at the moment.

Having described Port of Newcastle’s philosophy at last week’s parliamentary inquiry into the port as “build it and they will come”, port chief executive Craig Carmody told the Australian Financial Review on Monday that the shipping companies he had spoken with were “absolutely interested” in Newcastle’s proposal.

The study by economists HoustonKemp canvases the idea of a “trans-shipment hub” that would see the new ultra-large vessels drop off at least 14,000 containers at a time – Newcastle is looking to handle ships of up to 18,000 container capacity – with these containers divided into smaller “trans-shipments”.

“You drop them off in Newcastle, and I’ll coastal ship them up to Brisbane, down to Botany, around to Melbourne – or if inland rail has been built, I can use the rail line,” Mr Carmody said.

He said an eight-person project team would be put together this month to work on initial designs for the terminal.

However, further detailed work on a final design would only proceed if Newcastle could find a way around the agreement it signed with the state in 2014 obliging it to reimburse the operator of Port Botany and Port Kembla for any containers Newcastle moved above a base level of 30,000 a year.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission recently announced legal action against the protection given in 2013 to the Botany/Kembla operator NSW Ports, calling it “anti-competitive and illegal”.

The commission declined an invitation to appear before last week’s parliamentary inquiry, but it did lodge a late submission setting out details of its legal challenge to the compensation terms of the port commitment deeds.

“The likely effect of the reimbursement provision was, and is, to make it uneconomical to develop a container terminal at the Port of Newcastle for the 50-year term of the deed,” the ACCC says in its filing to the Federal Court.

“As such, the reimbursement provision is a barrier to the expansion of the supply of port services for container cargo in NSW. But for [this] . . . the consortium would be likely to build a container terminal at the Port of Newcastle to compete with Port Botany and, in the longer term, with Port Kembla . . .”

Source: The Herald