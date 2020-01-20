Port of Newcastle has become the first port in Australia or New Zealand to be certified by EcoPorts, the global environmental and sustainability standard for the ports sector

EcoPorts this month certified Port of Newcastle under its Port Environmental Review System (PERS) following stringent independent tests by Lloyd’s Register to measure the port against best practice management around the world.

Port of Newcastle is now one of 115 ports around the world to have been certified under the program.

It comes as the Port pursues diversification projects underpinning a more resilient and sustainable future for the Hunter and NSW economies, in close partnership with the Berejiklian Government.

The port’s Environment, Sustainability & Planning Manager, Jackie Spiteri, said the EcoPorts certification was an important milestone for the organisation, recognising its commitment to environmental management and sustainability.

“Gaining EcoPorts certification for this leading global standard recognises the work Port of Newcastle is doing to enhance its contribution to the social, economic and environmental outcomes for the Hunter Region and NSW,” Ms Spiteri said.

“Given sustainability is central to the port’s business strategy, we are actively working to manage the environmental challenges we face as a city-port by focusing on diversifying trade and improving efficiency and safety of the supply chain.

“We are also seeking to minimise and offset the Port’s environmental footprint and partnering with employees, customers and community on sustainability initiatives.

“The certification milestone is also significant in that it enables valuable collaboration and learning opportunities with other similarly-committed ports around the world, including the highly-regarded teams at Port of Rotterdam, Port of Hamburg and Port of Amsterdam.”

Developed in 1997, EcoPorts remains the only Environmental Management Standard (EMS) specific to the global port sector that actively addresses and manages the complex environmental challenges ports face.

Port of Newcastle continues to work with a number of other ports across Australia and New Zealand to champion the EcoPorts standard, with several now pursuing the opportunity to participate in the global initiative.

The port’s $35 million Newcastle Bulk Terminal upgrade – which features a new ship unloader with state-of-the-art crane and environmental monitoring systems – is one example of how the organisation is committed to the latest in safety and environmental compliance.

The port is also continuing to improve efficiency, and reduce fuel, power and water consumption across its operations in order to reduce its environmental impact.

Source: Port of Newcastle