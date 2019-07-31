Port of Newcastle to discuss sustainability with IMO Secretary-General

Sustainability and port diversification will be discussed when the head of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) visits the city today (Wednesday 31 July). IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim will tour Newcastle Harbour during a brief visit hosted by Port Authority of New South Wales. Mr Lim will be joined by Australian Maritime Safety Authority CEO Mick Kinley and other port dignitaries. Part of the United Nations, the IMO is the global standard-setting authority for the safety, security and environmental performance of international shipping. Port of Newcastle CEO Craig Carmody said he looked forward to again meeting with Mr Lim to discuss the port’s sustainability efforts and diversification plans.

“The Secretary-General’s visit to Newcastle comes as we strive to diversify trade and build a safe, sustainable and environmentally and socially responsible port that realises its potential,” Mr Carmody said. “Port of Newcastle is the custodian of the region’s global trade gateway and is committed to ensuring businesses across the state can successfully compete in international markets.” The IMO recently set ‘sustainable shipping for a sustainable planet’ as its 2020 focus, raising awareness of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and driving the international shipping community towards sustainability.

In January, Port of Newcastle became the first port in Australia or New Zealand to commit to EcoPorts benchmarking its environmental and sustainability practices against 120 major ports across Europe, Asia, North America and South America. The Port is also championing the cause across the region as it works towards achieving certification under EcoPort’s Port Environmental Review System, which is independently tested by Lloyds Register.

Source: Port of Newcastle